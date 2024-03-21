50.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Don’t put underage children at the wheel of a golf cart

By Villages-News Editorial

There will be plenty of grandchildren visiting The Villages for spring break and the Easter holiday season and parents and grandparents are urged to make sure those youngsters are following the rules when it comes to golf carts.

A new law took effect 2023 in Florida, requiring teens to have a learner’s permit at 15 years old or driver’s license at 16 years old in order to legally operate a golf cart. Prior to Oct. 1, 2023 children 14 and older could legally operate a golf cart.

Other rules to observe while the grandchildren are here:

• Do not let anyone ride standing in the golf cart or on the back platform

• Children should not be sitting on the driver’s lap and should never be steering the vehicle.

• Passengers should keep their arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times (except for the driver when signaling a turn).

• Golf cars should yield to other vehicular traffic in all cases.

• Don’t text/call while driving.

• Golf cars and other low-speed vehicles aren’t permitted to travel on sidewalks.

