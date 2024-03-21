50.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Fire assessment impact fees for new construction

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of an earlier letter by Dan Warren that the Villages Public Safety Dependent District should ask the Sumter County to impose impact fees on new construction in The Villages, just as they are planning on doing in the rest of the county. It is elementary, that new construction should pay for the new fire houses through impact fees and we, the existing homeowners, should not be asked to pay for new construction.
This feels like 2019 all over again when our taxes went up 25 percent. Our own state Rep. Brett Hage helped create state legislation to kill the impact fee imposed by our county commissioners. Brett Hage received $1,530,000+ in paychecks from The Villages during the subsequent three years, according to his public filings. Go figure!

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

