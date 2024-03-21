77.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Key West man with methamphetamine apprehended in stolen van

By Staff Report
Joshua David Lee
A Key West man with methamphetamine was arrested in a stolen van at the intersection of County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Joshua David Lee, 41, was driving the 2005 Chrysler van at about 1 a.m. Wednesday traveling east on County Road 466 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy learned that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had issued an alert for the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Ocala.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found that Lee has had multiple suspensions of his license.

A search of the van turned up 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.

Lee was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond

Photos