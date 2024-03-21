77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 21, 2024
type here...

Man wanted on Georgia warrant nabbed at Taco Bell in The Villages

By Staff Report
Samuel Alexander Geigler
Samuel Alexander Geigler

A man wanted on a Georgia warrant was arrested at a Taco Bell restaurant in The Villages.

Samuel Alexander Geigler, 36, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Kia on Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the fast food Mexican restaurant at La Plaza Grande.

Geigler initially claimed he had a driver’s license issued by the state of Kentucky that was not valid. A record of the license could not be found. The officer ran a computer check and found that Geigler does not have a license and was wanted on a Georgia warrant.

Geigler was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A view of life in The Villages from the Village of Newell

A resident of the Village of Newell, who moved here to escape the cold and the snow, offers her take in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fire assessment impact fees for new construction

A Village of Belvedere resident contends that impact fees on new construction should pay for the new fire services needed in the southern end of The Villages.

Is the Developer suddenly broke?

A Village of Chatham resident looks at some recent trends and wonders if the Developer is suddenly going broke. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Karen does not understand the history of the flag

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that the Villager in the center of the flag debate may need a little history lesson.

Confederates were traitors so their flag is offensive

A resident at the center of the flag debate argues that Confederates were traitors so their flag is offensive.

Photos