Man wanted on Georgia warrant nabbed at Taco Bell in The Villages

A man wanted on a Georgia warrant was arrested at a Taco Bell restaurant in The Villages.

Samuel Alexander Geigler, 36, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Kia on Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the fast food Mexican restaurant at La Plaza Grande.

Geigler initially claimed he had a driver’s license issued by the state of Kentucky that was not valid. A record of the license could not be found. The officer ran a computer check and found that Geigler does not have a license and was wanted on a Georgia warrant.

Geigler was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail.