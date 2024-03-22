Do golfers even know the turf rules?

To the Editor:

I am wondering if many people, enough to cause damage and increased wear and tear to the courses even know the turf rules and how to have light impact or “leave no trace”on the course during their round.

After playing golf for years, when i moved to The Village, I took the good golf class offered by The Villages. I learned some things about the the courses and the golf played in The Villages. Just the picture of all the ball marks on a green was enough to recognize the pounding the courses get.

How bout the score cards have printed on them, how people should leave no trace with rules to follow on the courses. And a reminder to look them over before the round starts, and follow them.

Something as simple as the 90° rule, is either not followed or misunderstood every day in The Villages. There are plenty of reasons and they get used on a variety of turf infractions not just the 90 degree rule and cause the courses to have high impact. “I have a handicap exemption, I’m in a hurry, the course is already tired and beat down so it doesn’t matter, it’s quicker to drive straight to the next shot. The rules are for everyone else, but I’m exempt.”

The Villages courses get a lot of play, one pro told me 66 percent more than the national average, so sheer volume is going to take its toll. But perhaps the courses could be treated more as the gift they are to us all who play golf.

Ron Griffin

Village of Hadley