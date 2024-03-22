65.5 F
Friday, March 22, 2024
Harold E. Sievers

By Staff Report
January 25, 1933 – December 31, 2023

Harold E. Sievers, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 31, 2023. He was born on January 25, 1933 near Denison, Iowa.

Harold was very proud of his service in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge, he worked for Delta Airlines in Chicago, then at General Motors in the Locomotive Division.

Upon retirement, Harold and his wife, Nancy, moved to The Villages. It was there that he became involved in the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Korean Veterans Association. He was an original committee member of The Villages Veterans Memorial Park, where he served as President & Chaplain & where he found great reward in being involved in youth scholarship and the “Adopt-a-Kid, Adopt-a-Vet” programs

Harold was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leesburg. A Memorial Service with full

