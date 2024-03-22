Ronald Joseph Primc

February 21, 1940 – March 18, 2024

Ronald Joseph Primc, a resident of The Villages, Florida since 1997, passed away peacefully March 18, 2024. Ron was born February 21, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the son of Joseph and Jennie (Fatur) Primc.

Ron spent his early years in Collinwood where he bowled, played baseball and helped his parents. A graduate from Collinwood High in 1958, he attended college at Miami University, receiving his bachelors degree in 1962. Upon graduation, he entered the Air Force, achieving the rank of lieutenant.

In 1963, he married his childhood friend and later sweet heart Sally (Walland). They completed 60 years of marriage last June. He was the perfect husband—even tempered, kind, and playful. Ron spent his adult life working for Barnes Group (Bowman distribution) in Cleveland, last employed as MIS director.

Ron was blessed to father three sons—Michael (Michelle), Tim (Bambi), and Randy (Holly). They will be forever be thankful for his unconditional love. Ron is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Laci, and Madison. They fondly recall how he challenged them in cards, board games and sports. He was the heart and soul of our family!

There will be a gathering of family and friends to meet and share memories of Ron at the Hacienda Recreation Center on Friday, March 22nd from 2-7 PM.