To the Editor:

I have noticed that when I go on The Villages tee time system there are many tee times available all day, every day, on all Pitch and Putt golf courses. Solution: Put cart paths on Pitch and Putt courses. Reason; some people either can’t walk or don’t want to walk when they play golf. If cart paths were on the Pitch and Putt courses more people would play them and alleviate some of the congestion on the executive courses.

Robbie White

Village of Santo Domingo