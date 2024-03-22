Villager gets first hole-in-one while golfing with friends 

David Woodcock got his first hole-in-one this on March 16 at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club while playing with good friends on Hole #14.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
