Friday, March 22, 2024
Villager gets first hole-in-one while golfing with friends 

By Staff Report

David Woodcock got his first hole-in-one this on March 16 at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club while playing with good friends on Hole #14.

David Woodcock
David Woodcock got the lucky ace at Orange Blossom Hills.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

