Attorney general has sobering message for spring breakers in Florida

This week, standing with Daytona Beach first responders, we warned spring breakers to never use illicit drugs, as just one pill can kill.

Every year, millions of visitors come to enjoy our beautiful beaches during spring break. While this is an exciting time of year for students, law enforcement and first responders are on heightened alert due to the national drug overdose crisis, largely driven by illicit fentanyl.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. The deadly substance is being found in all types of illicit drugs. According to a recent Drug Enforcement Administration report, 7 out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a lethal dose. Using illicit drugs just one time now may be the last thing you ever do.

We also announced this week that Volusia County first responders joined our Helping Heroes program. This program provides access to free, lifesaving naloxone to participating first responders. Helping Heroes is another tool in these Volusia County first responders’ belts to protect Floridians and visitors alike.

You can learn more about the dangers of using illicit substances by checking out our One Pill Can Kill webpage on DoseOfRealityFL.com. This website also provides information on where to get support for addiction and where to safely dispose unused prescription drugs.

Spring break is in full swing and will continue in Florida through mid-April. So please, stay safe, Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.