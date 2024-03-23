72.6 F
By Staff Report
Laurel Edwards Krizek, age 83, of Baltimore, Maryland, and The Villages, passed on March 19, 2024.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph James Krizek, Jr; cherished mother of Vicki Cover and husband Gary, Dawn Carr, Judy Robinson and late husband Dave, Helen Krizek-Yost and wife Cheri, Kathleen Seibel and husband John, and Joseph Krizek III; loving grandmother, affectionately known as Nannie to Laura Robinson and husband Jibril, GW Cover and wife Jenn, David Robinson and wife Karlene, CJ Cover and wife Codi, Trey Cover and wife Hannah, Robert Husak III and wife Corisa, Brandon Smith and fiance Maria, Aiden Seibel, Marc Greenstein and Emily Greenstein; loving great grandmother of Brydan, Logan, Thomas, Tripp, Jack, Nolan, Payton, Gabriel, Henry, Safiya, Olivia, Annabelle, and Delilah; loving sister of Nancy Fuller and husband Hank and the late John “Jerry” Edwards and late wife Kathleen; cherished aunt of Susan Schmidt and husband Phil and Skip Fuller and wife Karen; loving great-aunt to Joshua Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt; devoted friend to Janet Horrocks. She is also survived other family and friends.

A private internment will take place at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.

