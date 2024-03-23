78 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Pennsylvania snowbird sentenced after crashing Mercedes in roundabout

By Meta Minton
Thomas Allen Richards
A Pennsylvania snowbird has been sentenced after crashing his Mercedes in a roundabout in The Villages.

Thomas Allen Richards, 74, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Richards had been at the wheel of a gray 2020 Mercedes GLC300 utility vehicle at 3:16 p.m. April 16 when he crashed in the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Corbin Trail near the entrance to the Village of McClure, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department.

This diagram showing how the crash occurred was included in the accident report
Richards, who was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, was conscious but not alert. He suffered “minor superficial scrapes on his legs, arms and head,” the report said.

He had been heading south on Marsh Bend Trail and was “exceeding the speed limit.” He was unable to navigate the roundabout and ran up into it, striking vegetation and a one way sign, shearing it from its post. His Mercedes went on to a strike a tree in the roundabout.

An ambulance from The Villages Public Safety Department transported Richards to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The Mercedes was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

