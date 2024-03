A candidate for superintendent of Sumter County Schools wants to have coffee with voters at Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

Logan Brown, a teacher at The High School, will be meeting voters for coffee from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 25 through Saturday, March 30.

Brown will be taking on Richard Allen Shirley Jr., who is hoping to succeed his father, longtime Superintendent Richard Shirley. Both Brown and Shirley Jr. will be running in the Republican primary.