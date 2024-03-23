The Developer created the rules and he needs to enforce them

To the Editor:

The Developer created the rules. I am sure he had an attorney review them. It is his responsibility to enforce them through any and all legal means.

There is no logical reason for the Development Districts to take on HIS RESPONSIBILITY.

When a home is new, the owner receives a copy of those rules and agrees to abide by them. When there is a sale of the property there is no requirement to transfer the set of rules to the new owner, although there is a legal obligation to follow those rules.

Eli Shapiro

Village of Rio Ranchero