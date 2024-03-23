78 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Villager shares her photos of alligators looking for love

By Staff Report

A Villager shared her photos of alligators looking for love in celebration of the upcoming courtship and mating season.

Julie Walfield of the Village of Belvedere snapped a photo of a beautiful female alligator in The Villages pulled up on shore, waiting for any interested male alligators to introduce themselves.

This photo was taken by Julie Walfield and captures a female alligator parked on the shore waiting for male alligators to introduce themselves.

She also contributed a photo of an attractive alligator  swimming on the surface with no apparent direction but rather displaying his handsome self for any interested female to catch his eye in The Villages.

Julie Walfield shared this photo of an attractive alligator looking for love.

Share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

