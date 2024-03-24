57.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Alligator works on his sun tan ahead of upcoming courtship season

By Staff Report

Garry Kolb of the Village of Briar Meadow shared this photo of an alligator lazing by a pond at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

In celebration of the upcoming courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

