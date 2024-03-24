Alligator works on his sun tan ahead of upcoming courtship season

Garry Kolb of the Village of Briar Meadow shared this photo of an alligator lazing by a pond at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.
In celebration of the upcoming courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
