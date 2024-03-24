62.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 24, 2024
type here...

Bond hearing set for Villager facing 30 counts of child porn

By Staff Report
Michael Henry Roseman
Michael Henry Roseman

A bond hearing has been set for a Villager facing 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Henry Roseman, 69, of the Village of Bradford, has been held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center since his March 5 arrest.

A hearing on a motion for bond reduction has been set for April 17 in Sumter County Court. When he filed the motion, Roseman’s attorney pointed out that Roseman has no prior criminal history, will make himself available should he be required to appear in court and submit to any pretrial release conditions set by the judge.

A warrant was issued after law enforcement paid a visit to Roseman’s home on Dray Drive in February. Microsoft had flagged suspected pornographic activity with the internet protocol address associated with Roseman’s account. When law enforcement began speaking with Roseman, he said he “understood” why they were there and said he had “stumbled upon several images depicting minor children engaged in sexual activity,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Roseman was transported to the Wildwood Police Department for a formal interview, which was audio and video recorded. Roseman said he “did not want to hide anything.” He said he “began to research incest, in the form of pornography.” He said he had been viewing the material for 10 years and would often masturbate while watching it. He described where the images could be found on an external hard drive at his home.

The images recovered at Roseman’s home depicted children, both boys and girls, some as young as three years old. The children were involved in sexual situations with other children and with adults. In one video, a very young girl was naked except for thigh-high nylons and a blindfold. She was “noticeably upset” and began to cry. Information about the activity that happened next in the video has been redacted from the arrest report.

Roseman and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2020.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need former President Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

Are we wasting money on pine straw in The Villages?

A Village of Newell resident wonders if we are wasting too much money on pine straw in The Villages. He cites an expert source.

What is wrong with this country?

A reader chimes in with her thoughts on the little white cross controversy in The Villages.

Quit shaming those who need medical help to fight obesity

A Village of Silver Lake resident who has struggled with weight loss offers a frank assessment of the value of weight loss drugs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks why anyone would want to take away flags that are flown with pride in The Villages.

Photos