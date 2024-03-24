Suspect tracked down after allegedly stealing $500 worth of cleaning supplies

A suspect thief has been tracked down after allegedly stealing $500 worth of cleaning supplies at the Lowe’s home improvement store.

Rosa Lee Taylor, 55, of Leesburg, was booked earlier this month at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with theft.

She had been caught on video stealing merchandise on Nov. 25 at the store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. She loaded her shopping cart with carpet cleaner, Clorox wipes, Bounty paper towels, Tide detergent, Mr. Clean citrus-scented cleaner, Charmin bath tissue and other products and pushed the shopping cart out of the store without paying for the items.

A deputy viewed the surveillance footage and recognized Taylor as a suspect in other theft case. A manager from Lowe’s picked Taylor out in a photo lineup.

Taylor remains free on $2,500 bond.