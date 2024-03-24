Village of Bradford woman thrilled to get first hole-in-one

Barb Sturtevant from the Village of Bradford celebrated her first hole-in-one on March 20 at Bonifay, Fort Walton.
She scored the lucky ace at Hole #2 at 108 yards with a 5 wood.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
