Villagers will have chance this week to check out adoptable dogs

Sumter County Animal Services is having an Easter-themed Adoption Eggstravaganza event on Wednesday, March 27, at The Villages Sumter County Service Center from 1 until 3:30 p.m. Animal Services will have some dogs available to meet at the event.

A variety of cats and dogs are available for adoption and/or fostering at Animal Services. There are senior dogs of at least seven years of age, adult dogs, and puppies. There are a variety of cats and kittens available as well. Fostering is possible for any available puppy or kitten until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered, after which they can be officially adopted.

If you are unsure about adopting a pet or if the pet is the right fit for you, fostering is possible while making the decision. Sumter County Animal Services also allows short-term fostering of animals so that the animal has the opportunity to experience home life, which can make them more adoptable.

All adopted animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will receive heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter. All Sumter County residents will receive a free County tag for their new pet!

The Adoption Eggstravaganza will continue at Animal Services on Thursday, March 28, and Saturday, March 30, at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee. If you find an animal that interests you, you may complete an online adoption application or come into the office. All adoptable animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To adopt or foster, please visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster