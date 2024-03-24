We need Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

To the Editor:

For the last few years I’ve be reading and listening about the bad and good about Trump! I get so tired of listening to people making up stories and misquoting the news.

I noticed a letter in here a few days ago, who always seems to have nothing but negative and misinformation remarks about Trump! I heard Morning Joe doing his usual lies misquote’s and showing the picture on the Post front page with the gang of immigrants breaking down the razor wire and running over the National Guard !! And of course he shouts out that this is all Trumps fault!! Sorry but Biden is the one in charge, who opened the Border and refuses to close it!! He can do in minutes with a swipe of his pen and close the border just like he did when he canceled Trump’s border programs!! I also read in that letter that any billionaire would always have $500 million cash laying around and Trump was a phony for not having that… Well not that I’m in that category but I know that you haven’t made the billionaire class by leaving $500 million cash laying around idle and if you do have the need, you would normally have 60 to 90 days to arrange it! What this screwball judge in this Kangaroo Court did trying to ruin Trump, and has issued his biased order giving him 30 days to raise $500 million is so unjust and a complete violation to the 8th Amendment!!

I know Trump is not an angel by no means, but I also know that most people have some faults and probably not as much as Trump, but you have to realize that he is exposed to it a lot more than the average person. I can’t help thinking, why in the world with all his wealth and the great life he could have, is Trump sacrificing all that and putting up with all this fake news to run for president? Is it for power which a lot of people think? I don’t think so for he’s had the power for a long time, is it for his ego which he has a lot of which could be, but that’s not so bad for he is not a loser and has to succeed! I may be wrong but I think it is a big challenge to him to satisfy his ego by bringing our country back to the best and strongest country in the world and I also feel that he loves this country for what it has given him and his family! He is a workaholic and knows how to get things done and if you aren’t doing the job, you will be gone! He knows his way around the world powers and they never know what to expect from him, which is good and he with his ego can’t accept failure, which is also good for our country!

He would have the border closed the first day in office and put a stop to all the immigrants flooding across the border. Also it is so sad with all the wars going on and the thousands of lives being lost and the thought of my grandkids having to possible go to War, scares hell out of me!! That is what has happened in just the last two years! Unbelievable!!

For my money, we need someone like Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done! Please quit listening to all this fake news and lies and start to think about getting our World back to No Wars, taking care of all our crime and closing our Border and getting control back in our cities!! That’s why, like him or not Trump is the one person who has the ability and ambition to do the job. You and I know Trump along with us is not perfect, but what is more important to you a perfect Trump or our country being a safe and secure country with a great future for our children?

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills