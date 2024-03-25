Slow down and be safe during Morse Boulevard bridge work

Everybody needs to slow down and be safe during work taking place this week on the Morse Boulevard bridge.

There will be lane closures this week at the bridge. There could be backups on the bridge while the lane closures are taking place through Thursday.

Slow down, be patient, following the direction of signs and flagmen.

Also bear in mind that this is Easter week and there are a lot of visitors in The Villages. Traffic will be heavy. Be patient and be helpful.

The project, being funded through the Project Wide Advisory Committee, is aimed at shoring up the islands that support the bridge. This project has been a long time coming. We need to make sure everybody is safe and the project is brought to a successful conclusion.

A second closure is planned again from April 1 through 5.