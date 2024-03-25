76.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 25, 2024
Unlicensed driver of BMW arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Fernando Ulisis Salgado Palomares
Fernando Ulisis Salgado Palomares

The unlicensed driver of a BMW was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Fernando Ulisis Salgado Palomares, 27, of Orlando, was driving the blue BMW 325i with a temporary tag when he will pulled over at about 10 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop Salgado Palomares admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The officer confirmed that Salgado Palomares does not have a driver’s license. The officer also discovered that Salgado Palomares was wanted on a Volusia County warrant as well as a Seminole County warrant.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

