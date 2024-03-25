72.9 F
The Villages
Monday, March 25, 2024
Water line break prompts boil order for some Villagers

By Staff Report

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some homeowners due to a water line break on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The following homes in the Village of Silver Lake are under the precautionary boil water order:

504-536 Jason Drive

505-539 Jason Drive

401-407  Mark Drive

404-410 Mark Drive

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe.  This usually consists of a two-day sampling period to ensure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Water Plant Operator at (352) 259-2802 or (352) 547-7089 after hours and on weekends. 

