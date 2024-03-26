Judith Grace Mercer

July 24, 1937 – March 24, 202

Judith G. “Judy” Mercer, 86, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2024 at her residence in Wildwood, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on July 24, 1937 in Lakewood, New Jersey to her parents Walter Montague and Lillian (Wilbert) Montague.

Judy and her late husband Jack moved to Continental Country Club in Wildwood, Florida 40 years ago from Jackson, New Jersey. She was of the Christian faith. Judy was involved with the Ladies Golf League where she was Former President of the Nine Holers Group of Continental Country Club. She and her late husband were the Owners of Universal Floor Coverings in New Jersey. Judy loved to travel with her late husband in their Recreation Vehicle all around the country.

Judy is survived by her loving daughter: Barbara Mercer-Poll of Oxford, FL; her two loving sons: Mickey Mercer of Manchester, NJ and Larry Mercer and his wife Karen of Fruitland Park, FL; a brother: Jim Montague and his wife Diane of New Jersey; a sister: Nita Samuelsen and her husband Stan of California; two brothers- in-law: Robert Mercer of Maine and Paul Mercer of New Jersey; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband, Jack Mercer.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:00AM at Continental Country Club of Wildwood in the Magnolia Room with Pastor Jack Post officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Food Pantry of Wildwood at https://www.wildwoodfoodpantry.com/donate in Judy’s loving memory.