Proudly fly the flag in honor of my father’s Navy service

To the Editor:

My late father was career Navy and joined before the start of WWII. After the war began my father was sent to fight in the Pacific theater, and following the end of the war decided to make the Navy his career and served for 25 which spanned through three wars. My father’s ship was sunk in Guadalcanal and miraculously he survived but many of his comrades did not. One of the first things my father did following his Navy retirement was to put up a flag pole in his yard where he hung a U.S. flag and directly below it a U.S. Navy flag which he did as a tribute to his fallen Navy comrades. I did not follow in my father’s foot steps and serve in the military, but 21 years of my 44-year R.N. career I served those who served as a VA nurse which was a great honor for me serving our Veterans who risked life and limb so that we Americans have the freedoms we enjoy. And I find it very sad and my late father would feel the same way if he or another Veteran was denied the ability to fly a flag that represents the branch of military they served in.

Shirley Townsend Dolan

Village of St. Johns