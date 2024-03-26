82.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Trump supporters ignore the facts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t exactly where to start. It is obvious that you support Trump and are able to disregard the facts of the crimes Trump has committed. Right now he has 92 charges he must deal with in our court system. Thump has admitted he stole top secret documents and refused to return them upon demand. He has been penalized hundreds of millions for assaulting a woman in a fitting room. He said he personally approves Putin invading NATO countries. It is a fact that he paid off two porn stars to keep them from testifying about his affairs with them. It is on a phone record that he called the Georgia Secretary of State and asked him to fake the election results. He lies constantly. Anyone able to ignore these facts must need medicine.

Warren Kiefer
Village of Palo Alto

 

Photos