Villager all smiles after getting his third hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Richard Donaldson got his third hole-in-one on Monday, March 25 while golfing at the Roosevelt Executive Golf Course.

Richard Donaldson flashed a big smile after getting the lucky ace.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #5 with a 4 iron.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

