Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Wildwood Elementary School evacuated after bomb threat

By Jeremiah Delgado

Law enforcement officials are currently searching Wildwood Elementary School after receiving a written bomb threat against the facility earlier today.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, regarding the incident.

“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a written bomb threat at Wildwood Elementary School. The school has been evacuated, and the school is being searched,” reads a statement posted to the sheriff’s social media.

“The threat is under investigation and every precaution has been taken,” reads a statement from SCSO.

Just before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued a warning to parents electing to pick up their students from school.

“Please do not walk up to the school. Students and staff have been evacuated to the nearby First Baptist Church. Please follow the pick-up procedures that have been put in place,” reads the statement.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and members of the Wildwood Police Department are still searching the school at this time.

Wildwood Elementary School is located at 300 Huey Street in Wildwood.

