By Staff Report
June 11, 1939 – March 16, 2024

Angelo Camponescki, age 84, of Summerfield, FL, passed away suddenly on March 16, 2024, at HCA FL Memorial Hospital.

Angelo was born on June 11, 1939 to his parents, Sisto and Mary Camponescki, in Wakefield, MA. He was a mason until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and being around animals.

Angelo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Camponescki of Summerfield, FL; children, David Camponescki (Laurie) of St. Augustine, FL, Linda Camponescki of Haverhill, MA; brother, Samuel Camponescki of Wakefield, MA; and 3 grandchildren, Ryan, Morgen, and Marina.

