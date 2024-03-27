67.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
County buildings to be named in honor of two devoted public servants

By Marv Balousek
Gloria Hayward
Garry Breeden
Garry Breeden

Sumter County commissioners voted Tuesday night to name two buildings after longtime county employees.

The Bushnell Public Works Building is now the Garry Breeden Public Works Building and the new Sumterville County Service Center will be known as the Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center.

Breeden joined the public works department in 1972, serving as director from 1977 until his retirement in 2004. He served as county commissioner from 2006 until 2022.

Hayward began working at the clerk’s office in 1969 and moved to the office of the clerk of the circuit court in 1997.

Renaming the buildings recognizes Breeden’s and Hayward’s “extensive contributions as a public servant to the residents of Sumter County,” according to resolutions authorizing the name changes.

County Chairman Craig Estep cited Breeden’s “litany of work” and said Breeden provided guidance when Estep joined the board in 2020.

He also offered praise for Hayward.

“I can’t say enough for the great work she’s done for the people of Sumter County,” Estep said.

Commissioners began the practice of naming buildings for longtime county employees last fall when the law enforcement center near Pinellas Plaza was named after Sheriff William Farmer.

