Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Villager who drank margaritas arrested after leaving country club

By Staff Report
Joseph David Koch
Joseph David Koch Jr.

A Villager who drank margaritas was arrested after leaving a country club.

A woman who had been in the bar at Glenview Country Club on Tuesday night dialed 911 after she saw a man later identified as 71-year-old Joseph David Koch Jr. of the Village of Summerhill walking out of the country club heading for the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told a dispatcher that Koch was possibly “too intoxicated to drive safely.” She said Koch was “stumbling” when he “walked into a golf cart” and “staggered” to his vehicle where he got in the driver’s seat.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found Koch at the wheel of his red 2020 Toyota RAV4 as he was leaving the parking lot. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, he “could immediately smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Koch told the deputy he was “having a bad day because his girlfriend was flying out to help her boyfriend who was dying of cancer.” Koch said he had offered to fly out with his girlfriend, but she said no. He said he went to the country club and consumed three margaritas.

During field sobriety exercises, Koch “fell to the ground due to his intoxication level.” He provided breath samples that registered .180 and .174 blood alcohol content.

A search of his vehicle turned up three unopened Sutter Home brand lemonade wine cocktail bottles in a plastic bag.

Koch was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.

