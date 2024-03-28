Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

To the Editor:

Do any of you out there know of an adult who applied for and got a job which was to make the golf experience on The Villages 700+ holes of golf a uniform experience? Golf Course Maintenance is not an indoor job. It’s very much hands-on and requires constant surveillance of the turf, wear pattens which constantly move, turf health, weather trends, etc. It is not a desk job and cannot be subcontracted to another as it is their job. If it were your wallet and the poor performance resulted in MILLIONS of dollars in damage because of pure neglect, what would you do?

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles