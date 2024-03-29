Golfers react to news that USGA being consulted to evaluate courses

Golfers are reacting to the news that the U.S. Golf Association is being called in as consultants to evaluate the conditions at courses in The Villages.

Villager Ed Robinson read the announcement in Friday morning’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun, with a bit of skepticism.

While Robinson welcomed the news of the USGA’s expertise to be used here, he questioned golf officials continuing to blame the deterioration of the golf courses on El Niño.

“The article stresses the exceedingly moist conditions’ caused by El Niño while we constantly get reports that the aquifer levels are low and the amount of rain is several inches below normal,” Robinson said.

He also pointed out that the continuous complaints about El Niño stand in stark contrast to to the recent Daily Sun front page article that touted the golf courses as being “pristine.” That claim was mocked throughout The Villages and a short time later golf officials admitted that they “had failed” with regard to proper oversight and maintenance of the golf courses.

“Does the right hand know what the left hand is doing?” Robinson asked.

Meanwhile, Donald Poole of the Village of Osceola Hills wonders what is going on at the Havana Championship Golf Course.

“The same bad spots have not changed. Is anyone working on this course or are we just shutting it down to let it heal on its own with no work?” he asked.

Villager Ron Andes noted that in a recent Project Wide Advisory Committee budget workshop, the addition of another golf division manager was suggested as a remedy to the problems with the courses.

“Why does the executive in golf courses need an assistant? Is he protected from being fired? What are his current duties that prevented him from maintaining courses?” Andes asked.