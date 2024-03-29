65.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 29, 2024
Villager gets third hole-in-one since moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

By Staff Report

Laurie Bruner got a hole-in-one on Feb. 19 at Amelia #8 on the Mallory Hill Championship Course.

Laurie Bruner
“It was my third but first since moving to The Villages in late 2021,” she said. 

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

