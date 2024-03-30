79.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 30, 2024
By Staff Report
January 17, 1939 – March 25, 2024

Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31

Anna L. Thompson, age 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Monday, March 25th, 2024. She was born in Kentucky, lived in Illinois and Indiana, and retired in Florida.

She was a waitress most of her life and a business and restaurant owner. She loved ceramics, painting, flowers, square dancing, golf and cruising. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

A private ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield is pending.

