Leatherneck Warriors men’s dragon boat team captures pair of gold medals

The Leatherneck Warriors Men’s, Women’s, and two Mixed Dragon Boat Teams traveled to the Chasco Fiesta Regatta at New Port Richey on March 16. The men’s team won the Gold going 4-0 in the Open Championship Senior Division.

“It was a thrilling performance,” said Coach Lee Cerovac.

The Leatherneck Warriors women’s team and two mixed teams also did very well placing second out of eight teams. Coach Cerovac also was pleased with their performances.

The Leatherneck Warriors men’s team continued their winning ways in Inverness on March 23, again winning the gold in the Senior Open Division.

The women’s team missed first place by 1.5 seconds.