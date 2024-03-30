79.6 F
Neither candidate is fit to serve as president

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is in response to the letter about Trump being unfit to be president.
I usually read letters and don’t respond, but things are crazy now. Neither of the men running for president is fit. I wish we could have new blood in the race.
But Trump being unfit because he is charged with crimes is totally off the wall.
As a free-thinking American, I believe in the notion of innocent until proven guilty.
I won’t vote for either of them, but we still have some justice in America and we should remember that. No matter what side you’re on.

Jack Mellon
Village of De La Vista West

 

