New owner in The Villages has seen wide range of selective enforcement

To the Editor:

As a new owner in The Villages, we have already seen in the last month, a wide range of selective enforcement. As an owner of another property in the northeast, deed restrictions must be taken seriously. The Villages is a 55-plus community with many restrictions which as owners, have had plenty of time to evaluate if compliance would be an issue. This must be continually addressed or the luster and lifestyle of The Villages will be incredibly harmed for years. We pray that there has been a plan in place to ensure compliance, otherwise, owners are increasingly getting annoyed with The Villages’ Developer’s responsibilities.

Fix it now before it becomes a major legal battle between Developer and compliant owners. If you build it, enforce it!

Stephen Pelkey

Barbara Pelkey

Village of Dabney