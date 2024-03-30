Paul Santers

August 22, 1941 – March 24, 2024

Paul T. Santers, 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on March 24, 2024, at home in the arms of his loving wife, Julie, after a long illness.

Paul was born on August 22, 1941 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (Harbaczewski) Santers, attended school there and spent his childhood and early adulthood in the same community. The majority of his career was spent in management within the sanitary can manufacturing industry in northern New Jersey, northern Illinois and eventually back to the eastern Pennsylvania area to finish out his career with Can Corporation of America.

He and Julie retired to Florida from Pennsylvania in 2019 and enjoyed all that Florida has to offer. Paul used to say that sunshine was food for his soul and he soaked plenty of it up in the sunshine state. His cheerful smile never wavered and he loved meeting and enjoying everyone he crossed paths with along life’s journey. He loved people and anyone who met him loved him right back.

Paul was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and also loved watching and playing golf, as well as watching and attending any sports events. Taking care of his properties, his devoted wife and his family over the years made him happy and complete. Faith was important to Paul; he was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Reading, Pennsylvania and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida.

In addition to his wife, Julie (Case), of 43 years, Paul is survived by 2 sons, Scott (Kathy) Santers of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, and Sean (Cara) Santers of Wayne, New Jersey. He also leaves behind 2 stepsons, Clint (Colleen) Vanstone of Jackson, Missouri, and Bob (Kara Johnson) Vanstone of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was loving “GramPaul” to grandchildren, Paige, Cameron, Brooke, Jake, and Shane Santers and to step grandson, Trucker Vanstone. He was also proud to be called GramPaul by Miss Genevieve (Genny) Hodynski. In addition, Paul is survived by his only sibling, his loving sister, Josita Boxter of Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, his brother-in-law, Jim (Iona) Case of Rochelle, Illinois, his cousin Jack McDermott of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and many nieces and nephews all of whom he cherished.

He will be missed by his many friends and neighbors, far too many to mention, but he treasured all of them. Paul had a very close and unique bond with his very special and loving friends whom he considered family, Tom and Dee Sakach of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and their adoring children, Kyle and Kaitlin, who fondly call him “Mr. Paul”.

God certainly welcomed his newest angel into His kingdom with open arms. Although Paul will be sorely missed here on earth by so many, the treasured memories will keep him alive in our loving hearts. Plans to celebrate, remember and honor Paul’s wonderful life will be announced at a later date.