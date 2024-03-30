Sumter County Public Works Department wins another top accreditation

The American Public Works Association has re-accredited the Sumter County Public Works Department. This accreditation verifies that the agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

Initial accreditation from APWA is for a four-year period, during which time semi-annual updates will be required to demonstrate continuing compliance. Re-accreditation builds on the original accreditation, encouraging continuous improvement and compliance with newly identified practices.

The purpose of accreditation is to promote excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs, and its employees. Accreditation is designed to assist the agency in continuous improvement of operations and management, and in providing a valid and objective evaluation of agency programs as a service to the public and the profession.

“This re-accreditation signifies the dedication to our organization’s commitment to continuous improvement and following our best practices in the public works profession,” said Bradley Arnold, Sumter County Administrator.

APWA’s accreditation process includes five major steps:

• Self-Assessment: Using the Public Works Management Practices Manual, an internal review of an agency’s practices combined with a comparison of the recommended practices contained in the manual;

• Application: Once the decision has been made to commit to the Accreditation Program, the agency submits a formal application;

• Improvement: After the agency has completed the self-assessment and identified areas needing improvement, the agency will work to bring all practices into an acceptable level of compliance with the recommended practices;

• Evaluation: Following the completion of the improvement phase, a site visit will consist of a review and evaluation of the agency to determine the level of compliance.

• Accreditation: The Accreditation Council will review the site visit results and

recommendations from the team, voting to award or deny accreditation.

The Sumter County Public Works Department received its first APWA Accreditation in 2015.

