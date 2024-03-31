63.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

Actor Randy Quaid to headline local fundraiser for Jan. 6 defendants

By Staff Report
at Quaid's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on the very spot where he first set foot in Hollywood, CA 10 07 03
Randy Quaid was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Actor Randy Quaid this week will headline a Villagers for Trump 47 fundraiser to assist those arrested in the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

Quaid, known for his roles in the movies “Independence Day” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” will appear at the event set for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Villagers for Trump 47 will be presenting the event in conjunction with the National Constitutional Law Union.

Quaid has become an outspoken supporter of former President Trump. In March, Quaid posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the Lou Dobbs event hosted by Villagers for Trump 47.

Laura Loomer, who nearly knocked off Congressman Daniel Webster in the 2022 GOP primary, will also be appearing at the event.

Tickets range from $150 to $1,000.

Learn more at https://villagersfortrump47.com/

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Contractors are maintaining golf courses with little oversight

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders who is overseeing the contractors responsible for maintaining the golf courses in The Villages.

New owner in The Villages has seen wide range of selective enforcement

A Village of Dabney couple warns that the Developer must enforce the rules or The Villages will risk losing its luster.

Neither candidate is fit to serve as president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident says that neither of the two major party candidates is “fit” to be president. He says it’s time for new blood.

Photos