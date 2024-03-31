Actor Randy Quaid to headline local fundraiser for Jan. 6 defendants

Actor Randy Quaid this week will headline a Villagers for Trump 47 fundraiser to assist those arrested in the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

Quaid, known for his roles in the movies “Independence Day” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” will appear at the event set for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Villagers for Trump 47 will be presenting the event in conjunction with the National Constitutional Law Union.

Quaid has become an outspoken supporter of former President Trump. In March, Quaid posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the Lou Dobbs event hosted by Villagers for Trump 47.

Laura Loomer, who nearly knocked off Congressman Daniel Webster in the 2022 GOP primary, will also be appearing at the event.

Tickets range from $150 to $1,000.

Learn more at https://villagersfortrump47.com/