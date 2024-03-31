Villager sentenced after brawl at home in Cason Hammock

A 71-year-old Villager has been sentenced in connection with a brawl at a home in the Village of Cason Hammock.

Linda Marie Caccese has been placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Caccese, who lives at 867 Bowden Road, said that on Oct. 2 she had driven her silver Nissan pickup to a home on nearby Trifu Terrace for help with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A man came out of the home and ordered Caccese off his property. Caccese allegedly told him, “I don’t have to,” and he called her an, “Italian bitch.” Cassese got out of her truck and charged at the man.

He ran back into the residence and locked the door. Cassese began banging on the door as well as the side door windows. The man was “afraid” she would break the windows, so he opened the door. She “punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him,” the report said. She entered the residence, but he pushed her back out. A woman at the home attempted to separate them during the altercation.