72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...

Villager sentenced after brawl at home in Cason Hammock

By Staff Report
Linda Marie Caccese
Linda Marie Caccese

A 71-year-old Villager has been sentenced in connection with a brawl at a home in the Village of Cason Hammock.

Linda Marie Caccese has been placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Caccese, who lives at 867 Bowden Road, said that on Oct. 2 she had driven her silver Nissan pickup to a home on nearby Trifu Terrace for help with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A man came out of the home and ordered Caccese off his property. Caccese allegedly told him, “I don’t have to,” and he called her an, “Italian bitch.” Cassese got out of her truck and charged at the man.

He ran back into the residence and locked the door. Cassese began banging on the door as well as the side door windows. The man was “afraid” she would break the windows, so he opened the door. She “punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him,” the report said. She entered the residence, but he pushed her back out. A woman at the home attempted to separate them during the altercation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Contractors are maintaining golf courses with little oversight

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders who is overseeing the contractors responsible for maintaining the golf courses in The Villages.

New owner in The Villages has seen wide range of selective enforcement

A Village of Dabney couple warns that the Developer must enforce the rules or The Villages will risk losing its luster.

Neither candidate is fit to serve as president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident says that neither of the two major party candidates is “fit” to be president. He says it’s time for new blood.

Photos