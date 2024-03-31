78.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages should hire someone to oversee the budgeting and renovation strategy for improving the horrific conditions of the championship and executive courses, we are forced to play on.
The thought of approving $1.5 million for storing equipment, clearly indicates no one is managing this situation or something unethical is going on.
Time to hire an expert who knows how to manage golf courses effectively, which may include how many golfers are allowed a day on a course. Too many people, not enough facilities.
Glad this topic is finally getting some attention.

Joan Perinelli
Village of Belvedere

 

Photos