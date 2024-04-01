Man wanted in Georgia arrested at Okahumpka Service Plaza

A man wanted in Georgia was arrested at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

Officers were called at 8:40 p.m. Easter Sunday to the service plaza after 22-year-old Cameron Wiley made threats to harm himself, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, Wiley claimed there had been “a misunderstanding.” He said he’d been holding onto the passenger side door handle of a vehicle when his girlfriend drove off during an argument. He had fallen to the ground.

Officers discovered that Wiley was wanted on a Habersham, Ga. warrant charging him with violating his probation for aggravated assault.

Wiley was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center pending extradition back to Georgia.