Middleton DUI suspect in unzipped pants arrested in speeding Volvo

A drunk driving suspect in unzipped pants was arrested after his speeding Volvo hit a curb.

Scott Jeffrey Southard, 45, who lives at 2509 Zawacki Path in the family community near the new charter school campus in The Villages, was driving the white Volvo at 8:42 p.m. Easter Sunday northbound on Fenney Way approaching Warm Springs Avenue when his vehicle hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer noticed that Southard had “glassy and bloodshot eyes” as well as “slurred speech.” He claimed he suffers from diabetes, but when EMS personnel arrived on the scene to check his blood sugar level, he refused to be tested.

The officer asked Southard to step out of the vehicle and when he got out, the officer noticed that Southard’s “pants zipper was down and he appeared unsteady,” the report said. A flask was found on the floorboard of the Volvo and the flask contained “a purple-colored liquid.”

Southard refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.