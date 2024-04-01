84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

Middleton DUI suspect in unzipped pants arrested in speeding Volvo

By Staff Report
Scott Jeffrey Southard
Scott Jeffrey Southard

A drunk driving suspect in unzipped pants was arrested after his speeding Volvo hit a curb.

Scott Jeffrey Southard, 45, who lives at 2509 Zawacki Path in the family community near the new charter school campus in The Villages, was driving the white Volvo at 8:42 p.m. Easter Sunday northbound on Fenney Way approaching Warm Springs Avenue when his vehicle hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer noticed that Southard had “glassy and bloodshot eyes” as well as “slurred speech.” He claimed he suffers from diabetes, but when EMS personnel arrived on the scene to check his blood sugar level, he refused to be tested.

The officer asked Southard to step out of the vehicle and when he got out, the officer noticed that Southard’s “pants zipper was down and he appeared unsteady,” the report said. A flask was found on the floorboard of the Volvo and the flask contained “a purple-colored liquid.”

Southard refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Is all the growth really worth it?

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is worried about annexations and growth in Lady Lake. He fears the town is “dancing with the devil.”

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Photos