Oxford Oaks woman arrested on DUI after trouble navigating roundabout

An Oxford Oaks woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she had trouble navigating a roundabout.

Lynda Colleen Tsirambidis, 51, who lives at 3332 Rohan Road in the family development off U.S. 301, was driving a white Audi SUV late Friday night on Buena Vista Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle was traveling at a slower rate of speed than normal, according to an arrest report. She also appeared to have trouble navigating a roundabout.

The deputy followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over until it reached the area of Buena Vista Boulevard at El Camino Real. During the traffic stop Tsirambidis admitted she’d had “about three drinks.” Her boyfriend was in the vehicle with her. He indicated Tsirambidis was in an “intoxicated state.”

During field sobriety exercises, Tsirambidis insisted she was a “safe driver.” However, her poor performance in the exercises led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .203 and .194 blood alcohol content.

The native of Jamaica was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.