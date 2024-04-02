Oxford Oaks man with troubled history lands back behind bars

An Oxford Oaks man with a troubled history landed back behind bars after he was caught driving a truck with a faulty headlight.

James Stevens, 49, was driving the pickup at about 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Oxford Oaks Lane and Zimmerman Path when a Wildwood Police Department officer activated his lights and siren and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Stevens drove into his driveway at 3484 Kellaher Place.

When approached by the officer, Stevens admitted his driver’s license was suspended due to a previous conviction for driving under the influence. The Wisconsin native also admitted he has been classified a habitual traffic offender.

“(Stevens) stated he has previously been in trouble in Florida for driver’s license violations and that his life is over,” the officer wrote in the report.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Stevens served 10 days in jail last year after a 20-year-old woman complained about his unwanted advances at Red Lobster at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

He had been free on bond in the that incident when he was found slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at Taco Bell in The Villages. Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail in 2022 after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated.

In 2021, Stevens was driving a golf cart after drinking beer at Lake Sumter Landing. Stevens, who was living in the Village of Santo Domingo at the time, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.