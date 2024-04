A Villager finally got his first hole-in-one after golfing for 57 years.

Hugh Morton got the lucky ace on Thursday, March 28 while golfing at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt with his wife, Liz, and grandson, Jack. He got the hole-in-one at Hole #16 at 72 yards using a gap wedge.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com