84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
type here...

We don’t need to spend $1.5 million on a storage shed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I totally agree with others that have submitted Letters to the Editor on the golf course situation. There needs to be a professional investigation, not by the groups that created this mess and then someone needs to be let go if they were the cause. If the same people spent $9 million to rebuild and they stay on, we could be in same situation again in two years.
As far as spending $1.5 million on a storage shed, really? Metal storage sheds with roll-up doors cost less than $50,000. Another example of the residents being taken advantage of.

David Woodcock
Village of Polo Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Karen says she’s had enough!

Karen Hoerauf Village of Belle Aire is back again, and she’s had enough of readers trying to re-interpret her previous Letters to the Editor.

Maybe Middelton will get some of the young families out of The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping that Middleton will begin luring some of the young families out of The Villages, which is supposed to be a 55+ community.

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Is all the growth really worth it?

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is worried about annexations and growth in Lady Lake. He fears the town is “dancing with the devil.”

Photos