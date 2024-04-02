We don’t need to spend $1.5 million on a storage shed

To the Editor:

I totally agree with others that have submitted Letters to the Editor on the golf course situation. There needs to be a professional investigation, not by the groups that created this mess and then someone needs to be let go if they were the cause. If the same people spent $9 million to rebuild and they stay on, we could be in same situation again in two years.

As far as spending $1.5 million on a storage shed, really? Metal storage sheds with roll-up doors cost less than $50,000. Another example of the residents being taken advantage of.

David Woodcock

Village of Polo Ridge